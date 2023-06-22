Yorkshire’s own Simon Armitage is an English poet, playwright, musician and novelist who has been known as Poet Laureate since 2019.

The poem, entitled ‘Balancing Act’ has been carved into a permanent art installation which will be unveiled at a launch event at Brimham Rocks today (Thursday June 22).

The art installation comprises two large stones, each containing a verse of the poem will be positioned at Brimham on the north moor, adjacent to the rocks, offering a place of reflection and contemplation.

Mr Armitage said: “It was a chance to get reacquainted with the rocks I’d explored them as a child, and in my memory, they were almost mythical or pieces of an alien landscape.

“Coming back to the area as an adult and a poet they were no less fascinating and mysterious but carried new messages connected to the environment, the precarious state of nature and the importance of wild spaces to our well-being.

“The poem is a celebration of the wider ecosystem, from some of its more glamorous and obvious manifestations to micro-organisms, open moorland, and seemingly empty skies.”

Brimham Rocks is a ‘Site of Special Scientific Interest’ (SSSI).

The status is used to protect the natural, environmental, or geological heritage of the British Isles from development, pollution, or insensitive land management.

A magnet for geologists, naturalists, climbers, walkers and young families, the National Trust aim to make Brimham Rocks accessible for everyone.

Justin Scully General Manager at Brimham Rocks and Fountains Abbey said: “We are delighted to be working with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and to have a physical representation of his poem ‘Balancing Act’ as a permanent art installation on the moor at Brimham.

“We want to make Brimham Rocks feel more relevant to people and their everyday lives.

“We want it to be a place of reflection and inspiration, where visitors can come and spend some quiet time connecting with nature as well as a place where they come to climb, hike and play.”

The National Trust want to make outdoor experiences better for all, encouraging a depth of connection that fosters a positive relationship between people and nature.

With increasing threats to nature from climate change this is more important than ever. However, the trust recognise there is a fine balance to strike between protecting whilst sharing Brimham Rocks with the public.

The poem has been carved by the National Trust’s Lead Specialist Craftsperson Richard Dawson, into a stone called ‘Witton Fell’.

Sourced from an independent local company, the stone was chosen for its colour and texture which is representative of the stone formation at Brimham.

The poem ‘Balancing Act’ will be used by the National Trust to provide example and inspiration for further engagement with the public through literary events and activities with other artists and education providers.