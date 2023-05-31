Musical highlight of the summer as Harrogate Proms sees two major groups join forces

The Harrogate Proms will see Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and Harrogate Choral Society presenting a special showcase to raise funds for the Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity.

Taking place on Saturday, June 24 at 7.30pm, the concert will be conducted by the HSO’s Bryan Western and HCS’s David Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will offer operatic and ‘proms’ favourites as well as other popular works, such as Carl Orff’s O Fortuna, Verdi’s Grand March from Aida, Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances and the Suite from the Armed Man by Karl Jenkins.

The Harrogate Proms will see Harrogate Symphony Orchestra (pictured in rehearsal late last year) and Harrogate Choral Society.

Most Popular

Singers from HCS will be joined by other local singers who will sing in a newly-formed choir, Voices for Harrogate.

The evening will also include songs with soprano soloist Sarah Fox.

The ‘proms’ section will include audience participation with flag waving and hooters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available from Harrogate Box Office on 01423 502116 or via www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Harrogate Symphony Orchestra generally performs four concerts each year – in March, June and November/December – usually in the Royal Hall.

It can trace its roots back to 1931 and is one of the UK’s leading amateur orchestras.

For more information, visit www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/

Harrogate Choral Society is a high standard, mixed voice, open age choir, that performs a variety of concerts in the Harrogate area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open to new members with or without previous experience who want to perform with a leading choir.