Music returns to Nidderdale

Nidderdale Community Orchestra will perform Music for an Autumn Afternoon, featuring Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert, at St James’s Church in Birstwith on November 21.

“The performing arts and in particular those involving assemble groups like choirs and orchestras, have been hit especially hard during Covid,” said spokesman Emma Greveson.

“Now that restrictions are lifted, we are coming back and we can’t wait to resume performing for the public once again.”

She added: “Once again the orchestra will be conducted by Bryan Western, who many in the area know well as the dynamic musical director of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra which regularly play to packed audiences in the Royal Hall.

“Members of the Nidderdale Orchestra are excited to welcome David Auld as soloist in the Mozart Clarinet Concerto in A, a work with the very well-known lyrical slow movement.”

David studied clarinet at The Music School of Douglas Academy in Scotland and made his professional debut at the age of 17.

Emma added: “We are really fortunate in Nidderdale to have a group of enthusiastic musicians who bring music to the Dale.

“Formed in September 2011, The Nidderdale Community Orchestra welcomes players of all instruments and all ages.

“Some of the members have dusted off instruments after many years of hibernation, others are determined beginners.”