Music legend's fans look forward to Harrogate's 'gig of the year' this week as Hejira bring UK tour to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But, as the acclaimed 80-year-old Canadian musical great announces two dates at the Hollywood Bowl for later this year, Harrogate fans this week can enjoy the next best thing.

This Friday night will see brilliant seven-piece Hejira bring their current UK tour of Joni’s transcendent songs to what promises to be the music connoisseur’s “gig of the year” at Harrogate Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The founder of the band, named after the title of Mitchell’s classic album from 1976, believes this celebration of Joni Mitchell is probably the only chance her British fans will get the chance to hear her wonderful music live again.

This Friday night will see brilliant seven-piece Hejira bring their current UK tour of Joni’s transcendent back catalogue from Blue to Mingus to Harrogate Theatre. (Picture contributed)

Pete Oxley, who is this masterly band’s guitarist, said: "Joni Mitchell is, aside from being, arguably, the greatest singer-songwriter of our times, without question, a fighter.

"She suffered a severe aneurysm eight years ago and as a result, had to relearn to walk for the third time in her life - firstly as we all do, secondly, following Polio as a child and now, for the third time.

"It was thought that she may be unable to speak again, never mind perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, Joni Mitchell made a surprise performance which was recorded, winning her a Grammy for the tenth time in her career.

"Joni will perform two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in October this year which, unsurprisingly, are sold out."

Primarily a celebration of Joni Mitchell’s classic songs of the 1970s as she leaned into jazz and pop, rather than her earlier, more folk-flavoured work of the late 1960s, Hejira hail from the Oxford area with deep jazz roots.

The band’s line-up boasts a huge amount of talent, from lead vocalist Hattie Whitehead to sax player Ollie Weston and drummer Rick Finlay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad