Musicians struggling with mental health will now benefit from a new initiative from Universal and MHA 🎶

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After recent calls regarding the mental health of musicians, a new fund has been launched to help those in need.

The Music Industry Mental Health fund is a partnership between UMG and Music Health Alliance.

It aims to provide ‘comprehensive outpatient mental health resources" for musicians both old and new.

After Chappell Roan’s fiery speech during the acceptance of her GRAMMY Award earlier this month, the topic of mental health in the music industry has become a huge talking point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground-breaking initiative designed to provide comprehensive outpatient mental health resources for music professionals across the United States, provide essential services, including individualized recommendations for mental health counsellors and psychiatrists, financial grants to offset treatment costs, and funding resource recommendations to ensure continued access to care.

Chappell Roan called for more help regarding artists who are struggling with mental health in the aggressive music industry. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Importantly, the program is open to all music industry professionals, both current and former, ensuring widespread support for those who need it most.

UMG’s Chief Impact Officer Susan Mazo highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, “We have been working on ways to establish a streamlined pathway for mental health access, funding, and care planning. Growing and continuing our partnership with Tatum and the Music Health Alliance was the most natural way to ensure continuous and effective mental health support for anyone working in our industry.”

Music Health Alliance Founder and CEO Tatum Hauck Allsep emphasized MHA’s commitment to holistic care, explaining, “Music Health Alliance possesses the comprehensive resources necessary to address the full spectrum of mental health needs for music industry professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes financial assistance, a continuum of care for both mental and physical health, and wraparound services such as psychiatric support, facilitation of intensive outpatient and inpatient programs, and data collection.”

What will the Music Industry Mental Health fund provide?

In addition to the mental health resources provided through this new fund, MHA offers a wide range of healthcare advocacy services, including:

Dental Care Resources (via the Richard M. Bates SMILE Fund)

Group Health Services

Healthcare Advocacy & Confidential Guidance

Individual/Family Health Insurance

Mental Health Resources (via the MHA Mental Health Fund)

Senior Care Support (including Medicare; via the Price Legacy Fund)

Vision Care Resources

The initiative builds on a strong foundation of healthcare collaboration between UMG and MHA. Over the past four years, their joint healthcare concierge service has delivered crucial support to industry professionals, helping them navigate healthcare challenges and reduce financial burdens.

Do you think the fund will help musicians or could more be done? Share your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.