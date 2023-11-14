Much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company to take new Scrooge show to village halls across the north

An award-winning rural theatre group with strong Harrogate links is gearing up to take its Christmas show on the road from December 1-30 in our district and in further-flung fields.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company will be performing Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol to Tockwith Village Hall, initially, before moving on.

Writer Kate Bramley and her itinerant band of actors will be bringing the festive show to a raft of smaller local Yorkshire venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full of local stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by SONY Award-winner Jez Lowe, James Lewis-Knight will be playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt.

Most Popular

Badapple Theatre Company's Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol will star James Lewis-Knight playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt. (Picture contributed)

Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol is suitable for all ages five to 95.

Badapple’s mission is to go to the smallest and hardest to reach village halls and community venues to bring professional theatre to all.