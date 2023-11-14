Much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company to take new Scrooge show to village halls across the north
The much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company will be performing Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol to Tockwith Village Hall, initially, before moving on.
Writer Kate Bramley and her itinerant band of actors will be bringing the festive show to a raft of smaller local Yorkshire venues.
Full of local stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by SONY Award-winner Jez Lowe, James Lewis-Knight will be playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt.
Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol is suitable for all ages five to 95.
Badapple’s mission is to go to the smallest and hardest to reach village halls and community venues to bring professional theatre to all.
To book tickets for the Christmas show call 01423 331304 or visit: https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/