News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company to take new Scrooge show to village halls across the north

An award-winning rural theatre group with strong Harrogate links is gearing up to take its Christmas show on the road from December 1-30 in our district and in further-flung fields.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:17 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 11:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The much-lauded Badapple Theatre Company will be performing Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol to Tockwith Village Hall, initially, before moving on.

Writer Kate Bramley and her itinerant band of actors will be bringing the festive show to a raft of smaller local Yorkshire venues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Full of local stories and carols, puppets and mayhem, and original songs by SONY Award-winner Jez Lowe, James Lewis-Knight will be playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt.

Most Popular
    Badapple Theatre Company's Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol will star James Lewis-Knight playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt. (Picture contributed)Badapple Theatre Company's Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol will star James Lewis-Knight playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt. (Picture contributed)
    Badapple Theatre Company's Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol will star James Lewis-Knight playing Scrooge while Emily Chattle plays Mrs Cratchitt. (Picture contributed)

    Farmer Scrooge’s Christmas Carol is suitable for all ages five to 95.

    Badapple’s mission is to go to the smallest and hardest to reach village halls and community venues to bring professional theatre to all.

    To book tickets for the Christmas show call 01423 331304 or visit: https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/

    Related topics:HarrogateYorkshire