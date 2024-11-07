Discover who AI has rated as the most attractive singer in 2024 and avoid making your own lists ✒

Avoid having to explain why you’ve a list laying around the house charting who is the most attractive singer in 2024.

Artificial intelligence has instead taken the guilt from that list by charting ten musicians it thinks is the most attractive this year.

But who came out on top and who did AI snub in the process?

Fans of the TV series ‘Friends’ will recall the episode in which Ross had to make a list of pros and cons between Rachel and Julie, which ultimately led to Rachel discovering it.

Needless to say, that didn’t go down too well and true to life itself, any sort of list jotted down determining who is the most attractive person in 2024 might elicit some odd responses from your partner.

But it is an age-old discussion men and women have, so much so that during the heyday of lad culture, FHM would annually publish a list of the 100 Sexiest Females in the world, while People Magazine continued with their Sexiest Man Alive coverage.

But rather than having an errant list strewn across paper or a note left on your mobile device, why bother risking the drama? Instead, let the 21st century take care of the awkwardness as artificial intelligence makes its suggestion who the most attractive singers in 2024 were.

Let AI take the sting out of any potential arguments as it chooses the top ten most attractive singers in 2024. | Canva/Getty Images

For plausible deniability also, the team at QR Code Generator decided to prompt AI instead of myself, so in the event someone walks past while you’re looking through the list below you can tell them it was someone else - rather than your own curated list.

Save that one for the weekend, or an argument at home.

The science part

A list of 140 popular musical artists, male and female, was compiled and images for each were gathered from Getty Images and SoundCloud. The images were processed through an AI attractiveness program that uses the golden ratio to provide an attractiveness score for each image from 0 to 10.

Three images were used for each artist, and an average was taken from the provided scores. This was to account for factors like poor photographic readability, angles, and lighting.

Who has AI deemed as the most attractive singer in 2024?

Taylor Swift topped the list AI devised rating the top ten most attractive singers in 2024

No surprises then, based on the methodology used, that Taylor Swift came out on top with an attractiveness rating of 9.14 out of 10. Based on the number of photogenic images Getty has of the pop superstar, thanks to her recent ‘Era’s’ tour, we can understand that ranking.

Coming in second was Demi Lovato, with a score of 9.10, while Lana Del Rey came in third with a score of 8.93 out of 10. But it wasn’t just a long list of female musicians that AI compiled in its top ten.

Coming in fourth position was BTS member Jung Kook, who just missed out taking the third spot with a score of 8.87, while further down the list Zayn Malik was the only other male considered “attractive” by artificial intelligence, with the former One Direction singer scoring 8.71 out of 10.

Speaking about the findings, CEO of QR Code Generator Marc Porcar said: “Whilst the artists’ looks don’t contribute to their vocal skills, many fans often admire artists who they find attractive. Companies can also reach out to artists to be the face of their brand or for celebrity endorsements.

“Beyoncé is a prime example who has a long-standing partnership with Adidas, launching her activewear line, Ivy Park. She has also been the face of multiple luxury brands, such as Tiffany & Co. and L’Oreal.”

The top ten most attractive singers in 2024 - according to AI

Scores for each entry in parenthesis

Taylor Swift (9.14) Demi Lovato (9.10) Lana Del Rey (8.93) Jung Kook (8.87) Adele (8.81) Dua Lipa (8.77) Megan Thee Stallion (8.75) Zayn Malik (8.71) Kacey Musgraves (8.69) Meghan Trainor (8.66)

Do you agree with the list or do you think that Sabrina Carpenter or Charli XCX were unfairly omitted from artificial intelligence's list? Leave a comment down below to let us know your thoughts on this story.