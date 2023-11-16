More than 100 people attend Tewit Silver Band concert in Starbeck that was full of surprises

Tewit Silver Band attracted an audience of around 120 people to their concert at Starbeck Methodist Church last weekend.

There were surprises at the concert as Tewit Silver Band’s performance was enhanced by screening of visual effects.

Alongside Heroes of the North there were pictures of Vikings, and Molly Malone was accompanied with scenes from Dublin.

It was fascinating to note how well the band kept time with the footage of Balkan dancers.

Tewit Silver Band

The Dambusters March was played as a reminder of the bravery and ingenuity of members of our armed forces.

Nimrod was played for reflection and remembrance; it was so moving that the audience were unsure if it was appropriate to give applause.