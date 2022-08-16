Mods Night switches venue to Harrogate Brewing Co taproom in Henshaws fundraiser

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual 'Mods Night' is for the first time being hosted by Harrogate Brewing Co.

The popular fundraiser for Henshaws charity is usually held at Henshaws Arts & Crafts centre in Knaresborough under the title Mods on the Beach.But building work at the venue threatened to leave the event homeless until Harrogate Brewing Co stepped in.As a result, the event will now go ahead at the craft brewery's tap room at Hookstone Centre, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate on Sunday, August 28.Running from 5pm to 10pm, the line-up includes Pepperhead (featuring former members of Dragonfly Tattoo), a solo set by singer-songwriter Rufus Beckett of The Paper Waits and headliners The 5:15s.

A classic Mod band, The 5:15's faithfully play classic Mod songs from the 1960's through each successive Mod revival.

It's not the first visit to the Knaresborough venue for the band who pledge themselves on faithfully playing Modernist anthems from the 60's through each revival.

Think Weller meets Entwistle and Moon accompanied by Rod the Mod who brought his mate Woody and music fans have got the picture.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 5:15's said: “We live it, breathe it and love it.

“We aspire to have the mod spirit and mod attitude of some of the greatest live bands of all time - The Small Faces, The Who and The Jam.”

The Mods Night will also boast cold beer courtesy of Harrogate Brewing Co and food from Blake’s Bites.