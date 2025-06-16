Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack launches Harrogate Music Festival with sounds of Hollywood and Broadway

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack make a welcome return to North Yorkshire this month when they open the HACS Harrogate Music Festival

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack make a welcome return to North Yorkshire when they open the HACS Harrogate Music Festival at the Royal Hall on Thursday June 26.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trumpet virtuoso and his band will bring a touch of nostalgia and glamour with their Brass Hits Hollywood show.

It will feature their take on classic songs from the movies, including numbers from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, South Pacific and Gone with the Wind, through to a big John Williams suite that includes Star Wars, Harry Potter and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them on stage will be singer Anna-Jane Casey, best known for her work in musical theatre, who will be singing songs like Don’t Rain on My Parade from Funny Girl and Wouldn’t It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady.

Trumpet virtuoso Mike Lovatt

Lovatt describes Brass Pack, which will feature 25 musicians on stage, as a brass orchestra rather than a typical brass band. “There are a few little surprises and hopefully the audience will enjoy our take on music that they’re used to hearing in other ways,” he said.

Brass Pack started out as a lockdown project and was inspired by the 1958 album, Big Fat Brass, featuring music arranged and composed by Billy May, the American trumpeter and composer who wrote arrangements for Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.

Lovatt, who is also an in-demand recording artist and music teacher, has played as principal trumpet of the Grammy-nominated John Wilson Orchestra and worked with many famous names including Michael Bublé, Seth MacFarlane, Quincy Jones and US soprano Jessye Norman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lovatt said: “I hope the audience will be uplifted and inspired by our passion for this great music, our attention to detail, and the incredibly talented musicians we share the stage with. Above all, I hope they will feel our tremendous love for performing soaring out across the hall.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack back to Harrogate. They performed at the Festival two years ago and went down a storm and I’m sure they will do so again.”

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack is at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, Thursday June 26, 7.30pm.

Book online at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the box office on 01423 562 303.