The event is set to take place for the first time outside of London as the Mercury Prize heads to Newcastle this evening.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Irish acts are set to duke it out for this year’s Mercury Prize.

That’s according to the most recent betting odds, with Pulp and FKA Twigs also among the favourites to take this year’s award.

The event is set to take place in Newcastle this evening, with coverage set to take place across BBC 6 Music and BBC Four.

One of the UK biggest musical prizes is set to be awarded later today, for the first time outside of London since its inception in 1992.

The Mercury Prize, taking place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle this evening, is an annual music award given to the best album released by a musical act from the United Kingdom or Ireland. Established in 1992 as an alternative to the more commercial BRIT Awards, its main purpose is to recognise and celebrate artistic achievement across a wide range of contemporary music genres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A panel of independent music experts, including musicians, journalists, and producers, selects a shortlist of twelve Albums of the Year based solely on their musical merit, not on commercial success or popularity

The winner of the Mercury Prize receives a specially commissioned trophy and a cash prize of £25,000. All twelve of the shortlisted artists also receive a trophy, recognising their album as one of the ‘Albums of the Year.’

While the cash prize is a significant reward, the most impactful benefit is often the ‘Mercury bump,’ which can dramatically increase public awareness and sales for the winning album, especially for lesser-known artists. For example, in 2008, Elbow's album sales went up by 800% after their win.

But who is the favourite to win the awards this year and join the likes of PJ Harvey, Ezra Collective, Primal Scream and 2024’s winner, English Teacher?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield, has created a market on the outright winner of the 2025 Mercury Prize based on the current odds as of writing, and for one act that was a favourite when the shortlist was announced, it’s not looking quite as hopeful today.

Who are the favourites to win the Mercury Prize 2025?

Who are your last-minute favourites ahead of this evening's Mercury Prize ceremony, taking place in Newcastle - the first time the event has left London since starting in 1992? | Getty Images

CMAT - Euro-Country (5/4)

CMAT is widely considered the clear favourite to win the 2025 Mercury Prize. Her album Euro-Country has received near-universal critical acclaim and has been consistently listed as the front-runner by multiple bookmakers, with odds as short as 5/4.

The album is described as both ambitious and heartfelt, showcasing her as a sharp storyteller and her strong critical reception and the momentum behind her have made her the one to beat

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

The Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. are a strong second favourite. Their album Romance marks a shift in their sound, moving towards a more expansive and emotionally rich style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romance is considered a significant evolution for the band, as they move away from the raw post-punk sound that defined their earlier work. Produced by James Ford, who has worked with artists like Arctic Monkeys, the album incorporates a more expansive and cinematic sound. It draws on a wide range of influences, including classic Italian cinema, Japanese manga, trip-hop, shoegaze, and even nu-metal, creating a lush and ambitious soundscape.

Pulp - More (5/1)

Pulp are considered to be the third favourite to pick up the Mercury Award this year, after their triumphant return with More earlier this year. | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Pulp's connection to the Mercury Prize runs deep. Their 1994 album His 'n' Hers was nominated for the award, and famously lost to M People by just "one measly vote." They returned two years later to win the prize for their iconic album Different Class.

Jarvis Cocker, the band's frontman, even used his acceptance speech to honor a charity, demonstrating the band's unique blend of cynicism and sincerity. Their latest album, More, is a triumphant return that has been widely praised by critics, with some calling it a worthy addition to their legendary discography.

Sam Fender - People Watching (9/1)

As a native of Newcastle, where the 2025 ceremony is being held, Sam Fender is a strong contender and a hometown hero. His latest album, People Watching, has been lauded as his most mature and thoughtful work to date. It has been compared to the work of Bruce Springsteen and other rock legends, with Fender solidifying his reputation as a master storyteller with a knack for crafting both powerful anthems and deeply moving ballads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the shortlist was first announced, many bookmakers had him as the odds-on favourite, with odds of 1/1. However, as the event drew closer, his odds lengthened considerably. He is now generally considered a long shot, with recent odds placing him as low as 16/1.

Other Notable Nominees

Other artists with strong odds include Emma-Jean Thackray with her deeply personal and genre-defying album Weirdo, and FKA twigs with her confident and club-aware work EUSEXUA. Both are critically acclaimed and represent the diverse range of talent on this year's shortlist. While they are considered long shots compared to the favourites, the Mercury Prize is known for its unpredictable outcomes, and either could still pull off a win.

Mercury Prize 2025 - full list of odds

CMAT - Euro-Country (5/2)

Fontaines D.C. - Romance (7/2)

Pulp - More (5/1)

Emma-Jean Thackray - Weirdo (7/1)

FKA Twigs - EUSEXUA (10/1)

Jacob Alon - In Limerence (6/1)

Sam Fender - People Watching (9/1)

Wolf Alice - The Clearing (16/1)

PinkPantheress - Fancy That (12/1)

Pa Salieu - Afrikan Alien (28/1)

Martin Carthy - Transform Me Then Into A Fish (33/1)

Joe Webb - Hamstrings and Hurricanes (40/1)

Will the Mercury Prize be shown on television this year?

Yes, the Mercury Prize will be broadcast on television and other platforms this year. The broadcast partner for the event is BBC Music, which will provide coverage across its platforms, including TV, radio, and online.

Specifically, you will be able to watch the awards show on BBC Four and stream it on BBC iPlayer starting at 9:30pm BST this evening (October 16). The show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists. Additionally, BBC Radio 6 Music will provide live coverage of the event.

Lenco LS-100 Turntable with Hi-Fi Speakers Lenco LS-100 Turntable with Hi-Fi Speakers Best For an all-in-one vinyl set-up £ 129.00 A fabulous, reasonably-priced all-in-one turntable for vinyl collectors. With a gorgeous, retro inflected design, the Lenco LS-100 also benefits from the latest aural technology: you can access the player via Bluetooth and play tunes through the built-in speakers from differents sources. A compact number, the sound quality is impressively good for such a low price point and easily beats the competition of other all-in-one turntable/speakers.