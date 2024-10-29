Maximum thrills as Harrogate rock music event returns with legendary Nirvana album

The most successful grunge rock album in history will be in the limelight in Harrogate at the next maximum thrills Vinyl Sessions event.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Café Kitchen in Harrogate next Wednesday, November 6, the classic album in question is Nirvana’s Nevermind.

Written mostly by lead singer and music icon Kurt Cobain, the album spawned four hit singles when it was released in September 1991 – Smells Like Teen Spirit, Come as You Are, Lithium and In Bloom.

Credited with changing the entire course of rock music history, Nevermind, which was recorded with producer Butch Vig, was the high-energy Seattle-based three-piece’s second album – and second last album.

In focus at Harrogate event - Nirvana's Nevermind album spawned four hit singles when it was released in September 1991, including Smells Like Teen Spirit. (Picture contributed)

It would go on to sell nearly 11 million copies in the USA alone but proved to be a short-lived high point for the explosive trio.

Its successor, the darker In Utero which was recorded with producer Steve Albini, became the third and final studio album released by Nirvana in their lifetime.

On April 8, 1994, Kurt Cobain was found dead of a self-inflicted shotgun wound.

But the legend of both the troubled Nirvana front man, the band, and the Nevermind album itself endures.

Its total worldwide sales stand at more than 30 million and it has kept on finding a new audience with each successive generation since Cobain's death.

Entry is free to this Vinyl Sessions event but a donation is requested on entry.

All money goes to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advance booking is advised at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nirvana-nevermind-tickets-1047771712397