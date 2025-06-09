Matt follows in footsteps of Bill Bryson for his role in Harrogate Dramatic Society's next production
It is based on Bill Bryson’s account of his tour of Britain which cataloged endearing, ridiculous and sometimes eccentric incidents as seen through the eyes of an American.
We talk to Matt Melenas who plays Bryson in the stage version.
Please tell me about yourself
My name is Matt and I am married to my amazing and supportive partner Laura and have four children, the youngest of which was born in Harrogate.
I might be considered something of an enigma in that I have a wide swath of life experiences to draw upon that help me to tell stories and
create memorable characters.
In addition to being an actor, I am also a musician and love to find situations where the two passions collide.
How long have you been involved with Harrogate Dramatic Society?
I became involved with the society during the 2017 season, where I was involved in three of the shows that year.
We were packing and ready to move during the final show, Othello. I moved back to the US and returned to Harrogate two years ago.
Harrogate Dramatic Society was my first stop and I provided music arrangement and direction for Shakespeare In Love as well as writing and
performing music for the lute to support The Mechanicals last year.
Tell us how you feel about reading and then playing Bill Bryson
As an American who has spent a number of years off and on in England, this play resonates with me on a number of levels.
As Bill puts it: “The dales seized me like a helpless infatuation when I first saw them and would not let me go.”
It has been an honour and privilege to be involved with this production, and even now, parts of the show bring a tear to my eye.
I can’t wait to share this with the audience and allow them to take this journey with me.
What are the biggest challenges of playing characters like McMurphy in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and Bryson in Notes from a Small Island?
The biggest challenge is being the best version of my character to help tell the story in the most authentic way possible.
You really learn to enjoy the process, go easy on yourself, and grow within the character every step of the way.
Are there any parallels in yours and Bryson’s experiences of discovering Great Britain?
Yes. I have spent time in Great Britain three separate times, each about 10 years apart from each other.
I am struck by the dichotomy that Bryson points out of things staying the same while changing in drastic ways.
Many of the other stories, although from a slightly different time, ring very true for me and my experiences exploring this amazing island.
Why should audiences look forward to watching Notes from a Small Island?
This is truly an ensemble piece and the entire cast does such an amazing job of providing enthralling characters and unique situations for Bill to explore.
Whether you are British, or a transplant like me, there is something in this show for everyone! It is funny, heartfelt, and truly represents British
culture in the most charming way.
Notes From a Small Island is on at Harrogate Studio Theatre from Wednesday June 25 until Saturday June 28, daily at 7.45pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.
Tickets on 01423 502116 and online at https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/notes-from-a-small-island/
