Marvel, Star Wars, The Walking Dead: Thought Bubble reveals full line-up for Harrogate comic convention

This much-anticipated annual gathering of some of the most influential writers, artists and comic creators in the world, alongside the UK’s incredible grass roots comics community and thousands of fans, Thought Bubble will feature artists and writers whose stories and ideas are behind some of the biggest pop culture moments.

Guests announced today for the festival at Harrogate Convention Centre, which runs from November 12-13, include creators whose work is known and loved across the world with credits on DC, Marvel, Image, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, American Vamper, Warner Brothers, 2000 AD, Iron Man, Thor and many more between them.

The latest star names include comics legend Scott Snyder, a writer known for American Vampire, Detective Comics, Batman and Swamp Thing.

Queues of fans at last year's Thought Bubble Festival at Harrogate Convention Centre.

Also headed to Harrogate this year is iconic Yorkshire artist Tula Lotay (DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, Image Comics, Warner Brothers), cartoonist Charlie Adlard (The Walking Dead, 2000 AD), Eisner Award Winning, New York Times bestselling comic book author James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and British comic creator Kieron Gillen (Star Wars, Iron Man, Thor).

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention are on sale now with under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets totally free.

Tickets give access to all events within the comic convention weekend including panels, workshops, guest signings, three huge halls featuring more than 400 exhibitors, publishers and more all showcasing beautiful artwork from across the world.