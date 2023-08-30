Major outdoor 'Pink Floyd' orchestral concert at iconic setting in Knaresborough is happening this weekend
In just a few days’ time the world-class Paradox Orchestra will deliver an orchestral tribute to 50 years of The Dark Side of the Moon, the greatest album by one of Britain’s greatest-ever rock bands.
Taking place in the stunning grounds of the Grade II listed Conyngham Hall next to the iconic riverside of the Nidd at 7pm this Sunday, September 3, 50 Years of Pink Floyd - Performed by Candlelight Strings is part of a mini tour which takes in Manchester Cathedral and Leeds Minster.
One of the UK’s most ground-breaking acts, the 20-strong Paradox Orchestra are hugely in demand and have worked with some of the world’s biggest acts including Ed Sheeran, Marc Almond and Liam Gallagher.
For their Pink Floyd tribute, music fans can expect a greatest hits centred on the classic 1973 album.
As seating is not provided, audiences are welcome to bring blankets or their own seating as required to the open-air concert.
A number of food and drink vendors will add to the festival vibe.
Alcohol is not permitted to be taken onto the site but will be available to buy on site from vendors.
Donations from the concert will go to Harrogate/Knaresborough charity Henshaws, which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities.
Tickets are available from: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/50-years-of-pink-floyd-performed-by-candlelight-strings-tickets-651032695317