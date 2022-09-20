Magnificent venue for classic G&S comic opera in lovely Harrogate village

Coming to a village near Harrogate - Graham Weston plays the languid poet Reginald Bunthorne, the target for Gilbert and Sullivan’s sprightly satire in the West Yorkshire Savoyards’ production of Patience.

Taking place on Saturday, October 1, the venue for this show by West Yorkshire Savoyards’ company is the 14th century All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow.

In fact, this magnificent building is no stranger to the arts world.

In recent years it been carefully developed to host a wide variety of artistic events and festivals.

While less well known than more popular G&S offerings such as The Mikado or The Pirates of Penzance, Patience received a boost recently when it was voted by BBC Music Magazine as Gilbert and Sullivan’s best opera.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Directed by former D’Oyly Carte star, Roberta Morrell, this is a must-see evening of beautiful music and wicked comedy.