Magnificent venue for classic G&S comic opera in lovely Harrogate village
Famous Gilbert and Sullivan comic-opera Patience will be staged early next month in the unusual setting of a lovely village church near Harrogate.
Taking place on Saturday, October 1, the venue for this show by West Yorkshire Savoyards’ company is the 14th century All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow.
In fact, this magnificent building is no stranger to the arts world.
In recent years it been carefully developed to host a wide variety of artistic events and festivals.
While less well known than more popular G&S offerings such as The Mikado or The Pirates of Penzance, Patience received a boost recently when it was voted by BBC Music Magazine as Gilbert and Sullivan’s best opera.
Directed by former D’Oyly Carte star, Roberta Morrell, this is a must-see evening of beautiful music and wicked comedy.
Tickets are available via The Shoulder of Mutton pub, by texting 07710 511640 or at www.thewestyorkshiresavoyards.com