'Magical' night of music in Ripon coming shortly as Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio date is announced

Incredible musician Peter Knight is bringing his brilliant Gigspanner Trio to Ripon shortly.

Having attracted a 100+ strong audience to Ripon’s Arts Hub for Benji Kirkpatrick and Saul Rose recently, the highly-rated Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio are next up in just a few weeks time.

Ripon Live Music founder Nick Thompson said: “Benji Kirkpatrick and Saul Rosegave gave such a wonderful, energetic, and powerful performance of Faustus material, despite the sudden and tragic loss of their band mate and good friend Paul Sartin barely a month ago .

"They truly honoured Paul’s music and memory.

The next event is less than a month away on Saturday, November 12.

"I am very excited to announce that Peter Knight’s Gigspanner Trio are coming to Ripon.

"I have seen the band live and listened to a lot of their music during lockdown both on CD and on live Zoom streams.

"I really felt that they made the lockdown experience more bearable for me.

"When I saw the band the live the audience seemed to be a fairly sedate lot at the beginning but by the end of the gig they were on their feet stamping whistling and calling for more

"In the intimate atmosphere of the Arts Hub Hall I am sure they will create an atmosphere that is really magical.”

Described by Folk Radio UK as one of the “most quietly brilliant sets of musicians in the folk world and beyond”, the esteemed Mike Harding, no less, said of them: "Peter Knight's Gigspanner were amazing. I can only think of a handful of folk musicians world-wide that have the kind of relationship with their instrument that Peter Knight has.

"Many people as they trickled out into the night said that this was one of the best gigs they'd ever seen. I'd agree with that.

"If you get a quarter of a chance to see them, go, there were people there last night who had travelled many miles to be there.

"It was worth every mile."