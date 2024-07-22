'Lost' 1970s Harrogate pop star who appeared on the Morecambe and Wise Show is rediscovered after 50 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 'lost' Harrogate pop singer of the 1970s who famously appeared on both The Benny Hill Show and Morecambe & Wise has been rediscovered.

Born in Harrogate in August 1947, Sylvia McNeill's versatility and sheer talent as a singer, songwriter and bass player took her far from the late 1960s onwards.

At the height of her success, Sylvia won record contracts with major labels, roles in the West End and a host of TV appearances in front of audiences of millions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her recordings as a solo artist saw a variety of soul, pop and country rock releases on the RCA, Bell and United Artists labels in the peak years of 1968 to 1975, in particular.

Talented Harrogate singer Sylvia McNeill worked for major labels in the 1970s, had roles in the West End and made a host of TV appearances in front of audiences of millions. (Contributed)

Equally adept at more muscular material, as well as the stirringly pretty, there are hopes now that some of Sylvia McNeill’s best songs may be about to be re-released for the first time in decades.

Sylvia began her career singing and playing bass guitar with various bands, including Leapy Lee.

After going abroad for several years, touring American bases across Europe, she moved to London in 1969 and was soon signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of singles followed with big name music producers of the time.

One of Harrogate singer Sylvia McNeill's 1970s self-written singles on MAM Records which was co-owned by Tom Jones. There are hopes now that some of her best songs may be about to be re-released. (Picture contributed)

My Love Won't Fade Away With Time and I’ve Still Got My Heart Joe, produced by the legendary 1970 Tony Macaulay.

It's Too Good Good produced by Scott English.

Other releases included That's Alright By Me by Richard Kerr; a cover of Chelsea Morning by Joni Mitchell, A Whiter Shade Of Pale by Procol Harum and I Don't Know How To Love Him by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Nothing quite sparked in the charts but all boasted strong vocals and won Sylvia fans and offers from TV shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In one 18-month period alone, Sylvia made more than 30 appearances, including The Benny Hill Show, The Dave Allen Show, The Morecambe & Wise Show, The Simon Dee Show, The Dick Emery Show, Roger Whittaker’s World Of Music, The Golden Shot and Anglia Television's Glamour '70.

She even starred in her own eight-week series for Grampian Television.

In addition to her own recordings, she leant her vocal skills to keyboardist Rick Wakeman's bestselling 1973 prog-classical album, The Six Wives of Henry VIII singing on Anne Boleyn/The Day Thou Gavest Lord Hath Ended .

In 1972 Sylvia worked in the studio with Rod Stewart and was a session backing singer on his top five hit What's Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such was her versatility, in 1971, she performed in Catch My Soul, a rock musical produced by the legendary Jack Good at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London based on William Shakespeare's play Othello which also featured PP Arnold and PJ Proby.

The flicker of fame may have flamed but briefly but Sylvia McNeill didn’t desert her talent, appearing for years as a soloist in cabaret across the UK.

Now, finally, like Harrogate-born Dewey Bunnell, a member of folk rock trio who reached number one in the USA in 1972 with A Horse with No Name, or 1970s Harrogate-based prog rockers Wally who were managed by Bob Harris, Sylvia McNeill has been rediscovered.