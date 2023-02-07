'Look at everything I did' - Harrogate rapper Lence sends up hashtag culture in brilliant new video

As well as a brilliantly witty brand new track and music video called Year Review, this most intelligent of rappers finds himself on the bill supporting a legendary London-based Grime MC at a major gig in Leeds shortly.

Ironically, Lence’s well-received new track Year Review is a sly dig at the self aggrandizing nature of hashtag culture and the way everyone bigs themselves up on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Lence, who began rapping at an open mic session at the Blues Bar in Harrogate before moving to Leeds, is set to appear with D Double E at Belgrave Music Hall on Saturday, February 18.

Harrogate rapper Lence has released a brilliantly witty brand new track and music video called Year Review.

Most Popular

Lence, who can handle a rapid grime beat himself, is also partnering with the National Literacy Trust in the inaugural West Yorkshire Poetry Week next month delivering poetry workshops in Leeds schools.