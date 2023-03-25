News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
20 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
23 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 day ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Live music, al fresco dining, dance and entertainment to bring colour to Ripon’s streets at Kirkgate Street Festival

Kirkgate Street Festival, which promises to be one of the city's most ambitious street party projects to date, is the first of many vibrant events announced in a bid to revamp Ripon’s market place.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 2 min read

The festival will deliver a stream of top arts attractions, with all day entertainment, featuring music from Hyde Family Jam, street food from Jaflond Indian, al fresco style dining, a variety of dance and drama performances, various pop up surprises and the establishment of ‘cafe culture’ that will guarantee something for everyone.

Kirkgate Festival promises to be the beginning of many vibrant events to come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ripon's BID, alongside Richard Hughes, owner of Manchega Tapas restaurant, including substantial contributions from local trade, successfully joined forces to push for the Kirkgate Street Festival to happen this spring.

Kirkgate street Ripon prepares for a vibrant Easter bank holiday party
Kirkgate street Ripon prepares for a vibrant Easter bank holiday party
Kirkgate street Ripon prepares for a vibrant Easter bank holiday party
Most Popular

    Mr Hughes said: “We are really excited!

    “With the launch of Totally Locally at the street fest, we hope to introduce people and business to our new outlook for Ripon and urge others to become involved in the big revamp of our excellent city.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Lila Bathurst, manager at Ripon’s BID said: ”It has been wonderful to see independent businesses from Kirkgate, the BID, and beyond all coming together to make the street party happen.

    “We hope this is the first of many events celebrating our unique city and its independent traders.

    Ripon City marketplace will be alive with attractions on Easter bank holiday Monday
    Ripon City marketplace will be alive with attractions on Easter bank holiday Monday
    Ripon City marketplace will be alive with attractions on Easter bank holiday Monday

    “From here we’re looking towards regular street activity and culture which we hope can spread across the whole of the city.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Mr Hughes is passionate about the importance of community and the co-operative work ethic central to boosting the local economy .

    He would like to see the city's high street trade reach its full potential and is determined to work with Ripon City Council and bring together members of the community to achieve this.

    Ripon BID, who have supported the festival have also revealed a new campaign to reinvigorate the High Street under the Totally Locally brand and marketing toolkit, which was presented to business minded residents earlier this month.

    The BID is funding the Totally Locally mentoring scheme for the businesses, Mrs Bathurst said: “Ripon BID are really excited about the street party on Kirkgate which will encompass the launch of Totally Locally Ripon.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “Totally Locally Ripon is a grassroots high street regeneration campaign and marketing tool for all the Independent businesses in the Ripon City region.”

    Mr Hughes is keen to promote the agenda, he said: ”It’s all about pulling together, to boost neighbouring business, the festival will prove it’s already happening.”

    "Businesses are really excited about Totally Locally initiative launched by Ripon BID. This encourages us all to buy local to benefit our economy.

    “Our vision focuses on a market square that thrives on independent trade, art, music, history, performance and quality.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “New beginnings in every sense! Let’s get this party started!

    Kirkgate will be closed for traffic but open to party from 10am – 4pm

    For more information contact: Richard Hughes @Manchega [email protected] or Lila Bathurst at BID [email protected]

    READ MORE: Temporary gym to open in Ripon as work takes place to stabilise ground

    RiponBID