The festival will deliver a stream of top arts attractions, with all day entertainment, featuring music from Hyde Family Jam, street food from Jaflond Indian, al fresco style dining, a variety of dance and drama performances, various pop up surprises and the establishment of ‘cafe culture’ that will guarantee something for everyone.

Kirkgate Festival promises to be the beginning of many vibrant events to come.

Ripon's BID, alongside Richard Hughes, owner of Manchega Tapas restaurant, including substantial contributions from local trade, successfully joined forces to push for the Kirkgate Street Festival to happen this spring.

Kirkgate street Ripon prepares for a vibrant Easter bank holiday party

Mr Hughes said: “We are really excited!

“With the launch of Totally Locally at the street fest, we hope to introduce people and business to our new outlook for Ripon and urge others to become involved in the big revamp of our excellent city.”

Lila Bathurst, manager at Ripon’s BID said: ”It has been wonderful to see independent businesses from Kirkgate, the BID, and beyond all coming together to make the street party happen.

“We hope this is the first of many events celebrating our unique city and its independent traders.

Ripon City marketplace will be alive with attractions on Easter bank holiday Monday

“From here we’re looking towards regular street activity and culture which we hope can spread across the whole of the city.”

Mr Hughes is passionate about the importance of community and the co-operative work ethic central to boosting the local economy .

He would like to see the city's high street trade reach its full potential and is determined to work with Ripon City Council and bring together members of the community to achieve this.

Ripon BID, who have supported the festival have also revealed a new campaign to reinvigorate the High Street under the Totally Locally brand and marketing toolkit, which was presented to business minded residents earlier this month.

The BID is funding the Totally Locally mentoring scheme for the businesses, Mrs Bathurst said: “Ripon BID are really excited about the street party on Kirkgate which will encompass the launch of Totally Locally Ripon.

“Totally Locally Ripon is a grassroots high street regeneration campaign and marketing tool for all the Independent businesses in the Ripon City region.”

Mr Hughes is keen to promote the agenda, he said: ”It’s all about pulling together, to boost neighbouring business, the festival will prove it’s already happening.”

"Businesses are really excited about Totally Locally initiative launched by Ripon BID. This encourages us all to buy local to benefit our economy.

“Our vision focuses on a market square that thrives on independent trade, art, music, history, performance and quality.

“New beginnings in every sense! Let’s get this party started!

Kirkgate will be closed for traffic but open to party from 10am – 4pm