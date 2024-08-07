Live from the Yard Hull reveals entry rules and opening times for city-centre festival.

Hull is set to become a centre of live music this week with a brand-new festival taking place from August 8th to 11th at Zebedee’s Yard.

Live From The Yard aims to draw up to 16,000 attendees, promising a lively weekend, starting this Thursday with local boy Calum Scott.

The gathering promises four days filled with music from top-tier artists and local culinary delights.

With first-class production, premium local food and drinks, Live From The Yard Hull promises to be one of the summer’s highlights in East Yorkshire.

Doors will open on The Thursday event featuring Calum Scott at 5pm, 4:30 pm on Friday for Ocean Colour Scene, 3:30 pm on Saturday for Ministry of Sound Classical and 2:30 pm for the event featuring Razorlight.

Last Entry to the site each day is 8pm and there will be no re-entry.

The public are advised that some of the shows will contain strobe lighting effects and photography and videography will be in operation across the weekend.

Getting to Live from the Yard

Organisers are encouraging all customers to use public transport to attend the event and the address of the site is Zebedee's Yard, 23 Posterngate, Hull, HU1 2JN.

If you are travelling by car then we recommend parking in either:

Osborne Street Multi-Storey Car Park, Storey Car Park, Osborne Street Multi, Hull HU1 2NL

Hull Main - St Stephens Street St Stephens Street, off Park St, Hull HU2 8RW

Food and Drink

In addition to the music, the event has an amazing lineup of street food stalls.

All bars are cashless so, attendees need to remember to bring their bank cards and to charge their phones if using a contactless payment method.

Please note no external food or drink will be allowed into the event.

Prohibited Items

Please note that none of the below items are allowed into the event:

All drinks or food items

Glass bottles, cans and flasks

Cool Boxes and Hampers

Flags/Banners

Helium Balloons

Sharp/Large Rings

Flares, Fireworks, Smoke Grenades, Airhorns

Bags larger than A3

Laser pointers

Sharp Objects

Audio or Video Recording

Selfie Sticks

Large Umbrellas

Chairs or any other item of furniture

Skateboards, roller skates, bicycles, hoverboards

Balls, frisbees, Kites

Barbeques

Lanterns or anything that can be lit with a naked flame

Drones

Illegal or Illicit drugs

Card payment terminals or other payment devices

Any/all other items as deemed unsuitable or hazardous by the gate security supervisor

For further information please see the FAQ's here