Live From The Yard Hull announces Ministry of Sound Classical Takeover line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fans of dance can expect an unforgettable musical experience as Live From The Yard unveils the final wave of artists for this summer's celebratory series of outdoor music events, taking place at Zebedee’s Yard, Hull.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ready to welcome an estimated audience of 16,000 from 8-11 August, this four-day live music extravaganza promises to be a definite highlight of the festival season.

Ministry of Sound Classical will host the event on Saturday 10 August, bringing legendary DJs Judge Jules, Smokin Jo, and Utah Saints to East Yorkshire. This isn't just any DJ set, though - it's a revolutionary immersive experience where classic dance anthems are transformed by a 30-piece orchestra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ministry of Sound, the legendary London venue and a global dance music powerhouse, has redefined the orchestral performance.

The legend that is Judge Jules.

Their sell-out shows worldwide blend the best of dance music history with the grandeur of classical music, creating an unparalleled auditory and visual spectacle.

Ministry of Sound Classical will feature re-orchestrated and re-imagined dance hits from the 90s, including The Chemical Brothers’ “Hey Boy Hey Girl,” Dario G’s “Sunchyme,” Faithless’ “Insomnia,” and Fatboy Slim’s “Right Here, Right Now.”

Performed to the backdrop of a mesmerising lazer light show, these tracks will be delivered with the unmatched energy of some of the world’s leading DJs and vocalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pioneering figure in the dance music scene since the late 1980s, Judge Jules is renowned for his dynamic DJ sets and influential radio shows, including a decade-long stint on BBC Radio 1.

His electrifying performances and prolific production work have cemented his status as a global electronic music icon. He says:

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Hull, where surprisingly I haven’t been for five years, for this very special event at The Yard in Hull,” says the DJ.

“My association with the Ministry goes back ages having played the club hundreds of times and remixed loads of their compilations so it should be a really rammed and rocking one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrated for her cutting-edge sound, Smokin Jo has been a trailblazer in the dance music world for over 29 years. She has played at the most prestigious venues worldwide, including Space Ibiza and Fabric London, and her dynamic performances continue to set trends in the electronic music scene.

With a career spanning the birth of House music, Utah Saints - helmed by the eponymous Tim Utah and Jez Willis - have achieved global recognition with nine Top 40 UK hits and over 2 million records sold.

Their innovative sampling and genre-blending have made them a unique force, not just in dance circles, but in the wider music industry.

With the symphonic arrangements breathing new life into beloved dance anthems, audiences are transported on a journey through time and sound, where pulsating rhythms meet the elegance of strings and brass.

To purchase tickets head to: www.livefromtheyard.co.uk

LIVE FROM THE YARD 2024 LINE-UP:

Thursday 8th August

Calum Scott

Tim Gallagher

Charlotte Jane

Friday 9th August

Ocean Colour Scene

Embrace

Cast

Saturday 10th August

Ministry of Sound Classical

Ft/ Judge Jules

Smokin Jo

Utah Saints

Sunday 11th August

Razorlight

The Zutons

Reverend & The Makers

The Hubbards

Candid Faces

Yasmin Coe