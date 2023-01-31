Live comedy for stunning Frazer Theatre with top stand-ups queuing up to come to Knaresborough

Thursday, February 2 will see Frazer Theatre Comedy Club and Little Wander in association with PBJ Management present Mike Wozniak: Zusa.

The hilarious Wozniak has proved his comedy credentials recently in the likes of Taskmaster (Channel 4), Man Down (Channel 4) and Would I Lie To You? (BBC One).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if that wasn't enough, Thursday, February 24 will see another stunning stand-up tred the boards at this wonderful theatre.

Presented by Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation, Scott Bennett, who recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, is rolling into Knaresborough on February 24.

Most Popular

Presented by Frazer Theatre Comedy and Live Nation, Scott Bennett, who recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, is rolling into town with his new tour - Great Scott.

In massive demand as a comedy writer and boasting regular appearances on BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, Bennett has written for acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford.