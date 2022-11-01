‘Live Aid meets Top of the Pops’ show is coming to Harrogate as 80s Mania hits town

Hailed as being "like Live Aid meets Top of the Pops”, the much-acclaimed 80’s Mania tour is coming to Harrogate next month.

The hit stage show promises 28 chart-topping artistes from the 80's, authentically recreated to look and sound as they did back in the day with a full live band, awesome dancers, mind-blowing lasers and light design and a huge video projection with more than 150 costumes.

Arriving at the Royal Hall in Harrogate on Sunday, December 18, the show is the brain child of West End producer, director, performer and choreographer Vikki Holland-Bowyer, and partner Greg Stevenson.Packed with hits, it pays tribute to Kim Wilde, Duran Duran, Adam Ant, Boy George, Nena, Wham, Erasure, Soft Cell, the Human League, Dead or Alive, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Numan, Tony Hadley and more.

“It’s totally unique,” said producer Vikki Holland-Bowyer. “Audiences take the time to prepare and dress as their favourite pop stars, reliving the childhood memories that the 80's helped make so unforgettable.

"There’s hen parties, stag nights, school reunions, office parties, couples and groups. all having a great night out singing along to their favourite Eighties tunes.”

Partner Greg Stevenson said the show was totally unique.

“It’s broader in its range of music than your widest shoulder pads, standing stiletto-heels-like head and shoulders above the rest,” he said.

“We promise a show bigger than the biggest hair the Eighties had to offer.”