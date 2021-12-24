Life of much-missed singer Aaron Bertenshaw to be celebrated at Harrogate's Blues Bar

A special jam night is to take place at the Blues Bar in Harrogate to celebrate the life of the late Aaron Bertenshaw, who is pictured on stage at Henshaw Arts & Crafts Centre.

Nick Sumner, guitarist in popular Harrogate rock-pop covers band MFOR, will be hosting a special jam night at the Blues Bar on Monday, December 27 to celebrate the life of the talented Aaron Bertenshaw who recently passed away.

Everybody is welcome to come along.

MFOR as a band will also be headlining their own special show at the Blues Bar on Friday, December 31 when they headline the venue's New Year's Eve Party. Ticket only.

And the legendary outfit led by singer Paul Kettley are also scheduled to play live at Monteys on Sunday, January 2.

But the much-anticipated reunion gig by Kasiuss, one of Harrogate's most original and successful rock bands set to take place on Boxing Day is postponed because of concern over Covid.

After forming in the late Noughties as an anthemic alt-rock duo with Biz Denton on keyboards, guitar and vocals and Joe Bothamley on drums, Kasiuss went on to become a successful four-piece.

The powerhouse band won Leeds-based Futuresound competition to earn a slot on the Festival Republic stage at Reading and Leeds Festivals and played major UK tours.