Acclaimed North East musician Liam Fender is set to wrap up the year with a festive celebration in his hometown, performing a special Christmas show at The Exchange in North Shields on Saturday, 7th December.

This unique concert will see Liam and his band take the stage alongside soon-to-be-announced very special guests, for a night of unforgettable live music.

In addition to this, Fender has started to unveil brand new material from his upcoming EP, with the first single, 'Man Down,' and the follow up track ‘Don’t Fear Danger’ out now.

'Man Down,' the first taste of Liam Fender's highly anticipated new EP, dropped in October, showcasing the artist's signature storytelling and Northern soul.

Speaking about 'Man Down,' Liam described it as “a Waltz,” adding, “I certainly can't remember there being a particularly successful one in popular music since before my time on Earth at least. So if it gets one play on a major radio station it's the biggest hit of the year as far as I'm concerned."

He continued: "I think the themes are fairly self-explanatory. I hate being asked what a song is about because it is ultimately down to the listener to decide what it's about. Other than that, I guess it's big, lush, Northern, and hopelessly romantic.”

The new EP builds upon the foundation of his acclaimed debut EP, 'Love Will', which saw Liam Fender hailed as one of the UK's finest songwriting talents. Fans can expect the forthcoming release to continue in the vein of evocative lyricism and rich melodies that have defined Liam's burgeoning career.

And now Liam has released the second track off his EP, the darkly awe inspiring ‘Don’t Fear Danger’. Speaking about the song, Fender added: “Don’t Fear Danger explores themes of societal collapse. What happens when people are pushed to the brink? When there’s no sense of place in your own community. The extremes people are pushed to when it feels there is literally nothing to gain and absolutely nothing left to lose.”

This announcement caps off an exciting summer for Liam Fender, who has been on the road with his band, delivering show-stopping performances across the UK festival circuit. Highlights include a memorable set at Rock N Roll Circus in Sheffield, where he shared the stage with South Yorkshire legend, Richard Hawley – one of Liam's lifelong musical inspirations.

Fender also performed at the Lindisfarne Festival and headlined his biggest show to date in July, playing to a crowd of 1,000 at the Boilershop in Newcastle.

Reflecting on ending the year with a special hometown show, Liam Fender said: "There's something truly special about performing for your own people, where it all began. North Shields is home, and I can't think of a better way to end the year than playing a Christmas show surrounded by family, friends, and fans who have been there from the start. It’s going to be a night to remember, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone."

