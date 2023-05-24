Lewis Capaldi to play exclusive intimate gig in Leeds in run-up to bank holiday festival

The exclusive show will take place at The Wardrobe in Leeds on June 6 with support from James Marriott.

With Lewis Capaldi set to headline the 2023 festival, this show will prove Capaldi's presence is commanding to audiences both global and intimate.

The show follows the recent release of his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, with fans assured to get an insightful live glimpse into the latest tracks.

Tickets will be available via ballot to those who have already purchased a Reading and Leeds festival ticket (day or weekend), with all profits from ticket sales going to charity.

Capaldi will top the bill at Reading & Leeds on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, respectively.

