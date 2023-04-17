Legendary Kate Bush photographer to visit Harrogate's RedHouse gallery this week for new show

Legendary photographer Gered Mankowitz - whose iconic images have helped define the look of rock since the Swinging Sixties – will be appearing in person with artistic collaborator Christian Furr at RedHouse Originals in Harrogate this Friday, April 21.

Gered, who first came to fame in the mid-1960s with classic Rolling Stones’ album covers for Out of Our Heads and Between the Buttons, went on to photograph the likes of Kate Bush, Elton John and The Jam in the Seventies, and continued making memorable photographs of Eurythmics, ABC, Duran Duran, Wham! and more in the Eighties, as well as Oasis in the Nineties and on into the current era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RedHouse’s latest group exhibition called In Wonder will showcase new work from the collaborative 45RPM series by Furr and Mankowitz, who fuse the mediums of photography and painting in unseen images of Kate Bush, PP Arnold and Marianne Faithfull and more.

Photographer Gered Mankowitz and artist Christian Furr with one of their previous stunning collaborations at RedHouse Originals Gallery in Harrogate. (Photo by giglens)

Most Popular

Talking about his work with Kate Bush, Gered said: “Kate was always a delight and an inspiration to work with during those sessions throughout 1978 and into 1979.

"One picture that is inescapable of Kate is the pink leotard Wuthering Heights picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s one of those images that has become iconic and represents so much, and that doesn’t happen very often.”

Furr’s distinctive palette and trademark use of diamond dust adorning Mankowitz‘s iconic rock’n’roll portraits of the likes of Jimi Hendrix has made for a successful partnership over the past decade.

Coming to Harrogate - Part of a Kate Bush collaboration by photograher Gered Mankowitz and artist Christian Furr.

Furr, who became the youngest artist ever commissioned to paint Queen Elizabeth ll in 1995, said: “We had this idea to work together as artists and try and fuse the world of photography and art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Gered’s amazing archive has really lent itself to us creating a whole new thing together.”

In an indication of Harrogate’s over-looked rock credentials, Friday’s exhibition launch will be the third time Mankowitz has visited RedHouse.

Other artists whose work will be featured include Keith Haring, Bridget Riley, Horace Panter and Candie Payne.