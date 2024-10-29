Legendary Harrogate theatre company to bring Christmas cheer to village halls usually forgotten about

A tiny award-winning rural theatre group with strong Harrogate links has announced its brand new family show for Christmas.

Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies, the uniquely inventive Badapple Theatre was first launched in 1998 by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate who is the group’s artistic director.

Their aim – to take original, entertaining theatre to village and community halls in rural areas where shows do not usually go.

This year’s Christmas touring production by Badapple Theatre will be Polaris the Snow Bear, a family show show for ages 5+ and the young at heart.

An original festive story by Kate Bramley will tour to small village halls across Yorkshire and then nationwide from November 29 to 5 January 5, 2025.

The 26 venues on the Polaris the Snow Bear, tour will include the following in North Yorkshire:

November 29, 7pm: Tockwith Village Hall, 01423 331304.

December 1, 7pm: Old Girls’ School Sherburn in Elmet, 01977 685178.

December 3, 7pm: Green Hammerton Village Hall, 01423 331304.

December 11, 7.30pm: Bishop Monkton Village Hall, 01423 331304.

December 28, 2pm: Ampleforth Village Hall, 07549 775971.

From the team that brought you The Mice Who Ate Christmas, The Elves and the Carpenter and The Snow Dancer, expect a classic Badapple family show with the usual comedy, puppets, songs, mayhem and a touch of snowy wonder.

The script tells the story of a travelling Polaris who is on the longest journey of his life: to find the great Mr Hat-In-Burrow, a renowned human naturalist who, legend says, has the key to saving the Polar world.

When he arrives unexpectedly by iceberg in a small village in the North of England, he doesn’t have the warm welcome he expected.

Many comedic adventures ensue as, with the help of his reluctant sidekick, they set out to try and put everything right in time for Christmas.

The show stars Tom Mordell as Polaris and Danny Mellor as Sammy the seal – amid several other roles.

For ticket and venue details, telephone 01423 331304 or visit: https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/show/polaris-the-snow-bear/