Legendary comic book art at Harrogate’s Mercer Gallery as Thought Bubble Festival is launched

As a tie-in to this annual gathering of some of the most influential writers, artists and comic creators in the world, alongside the UK’s incredible grass roots comics community, Mercer Gallery on Swan Road.

With Thought Bubble Festival starting this Saturday, November 12, the same day will see an exhibition celebrating the work of legendary artist and illustrator Ian Kennedy, a giant of the British comics art scene.

The Art of Ian Kennedy and Commando will feature more than 20 pieces original art from Kennedy’s studio in Dundee, spanning his entire career.

The artist enjoyed a lifelong association with Commando comics, and works featured include his first-ever and final covers for the title, alongside artworks and curios from the many other titles. Characters and publications from Codename: Warlord to Dan Dare and Red Dagger to 2000AD are on display in a three-month-long exhibition.

As for Thought Bubble, which runs from November 12-13 at Harrogate Convention Centre, its VIP guests include creators whose work is known and loved across the world with credits on DC, Marvel, Image, Star Wars, The Walking Dead, American Vamper, Warner Brothers, 2000 AD, Iron Man, Thor and many more.

Among the big names coming to Harrogate is comics legend Scott Snyder, known for American Vampire, Detective Comics, Batman and Swamp Thing.

Also headed to Harrogate is iconic Yorkshire artist Tula Lotay (DC Comics, Marvel Entertainment, Image Comics, Warner Brothers), New York Times bestselling comic book author James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and British comic creator Kieron Gillen (Star Wars, Iron Man, Thor).

Tickets for Thought Bubble Comic Convention give access to all events within the comic convention weekend including panels, workshops, guest signings, three huge halls featuring more than 400 exhibitors, publishers and more all showcasing beautiful artwork from across the world.

Please note, under 12s, carers and over 65s tickets all go totally free.