Legacy of much-loved Harrogate Theatre great to be marked by new permanent tribute

The Phil Lowe tribute show was hosted by two Harrogate panto legends - Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick.

After the high emotions of last week's sold out Bring Me Sunshine tribute show to the late Phil Lowe, who sadly passed in October 2021, Harrogate Theatre's chief executive David Bown said the arts hub was weighing up the best way to mark Phil's incredible contribution to the life of the theatre.

"Because Phil passed away so suddenly and unexpectedly, I don’t think I quite realised how much I had missed him until Aladdin came around this year,” said David Bown, who co-writes Harrogate Theatre’s panto each year.

"Last week’s tribute show on the main stage allowed us to invite him back into the building once more in a meaningful manner for one big party.

The cast of Bring Me Sunshine, who travelled from all over the country to participate in the tribute to Phil Lowe at Harrogate Theatre. (Picture by Karl Andre)

"You could feel Phil’s presence all around.”

An affectionate and spectacular tribute to some of some of Phil’s work over the past 15 years, Bring Me Sunshine also served as a fundraiser for Phil’s children and the British Heart Foundation.

Hosted by two Harrogate panto legends - Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick – such was the high regard the well-loved and talented Phil Lowe that actors came from all over the country to perform songs and routines from over a decade of past shows at the theatre.

“The cast were outstanding, and every song was spectacular and moving in equal measure,” said David Bown.

"Everyone worked so hard and Tim Stedman and Howard Chadwick did a magnificent job of keeping the show moving and linking the different parts.”

Phil Lowe, who leaves a wife and family, started working as a stage manager at Harrogate Theatre in 2004.

When the previous panto director decided to step down in 2007, he recommended Phil as his replacement.

The show hasn’t looked back since then and the most recent one, Aladdin, achieved pre-pandemic ticket sales.

