Leeds Festival organisers 'gutted' after Lewis Capaldi pulls out after health issues at Glastonbury Festival

Superstar singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was performing on stage at Glastonbury Festival when he started to experience voice issues towards the end of his set, at which point the crowd helped him out with the singing.

He had previously cancelled shows leading up to the set, including an intimate gig at Leeds' The Wardrobe, to ensure he was in shape for Glastonbury.

Now he has announced he will be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future to "adjust to the impact of Tourette's", including missing his headlining slot at Leeds Festival.

Capaldi, who has enjoyed number ones in the UK and US, released a lengthy statement on his social media, in which he apologised to fans.

"First of all thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he said.

"It really does mean the world.

"The fact that this probably won't come as a surprise doesn't make it any easier to write but I'm very sorry to let you know I'm going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

"I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I'd hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

"But the truth is I'm still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette's and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Leeds Festival responded on Twitter: "We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned."