Latest Leeds Festival guide to stage times and Covid security
Harrogate music fans joined an estimated crowd of 90,000 for the first day of Leeds Festival.
Attending the first such major sized music event since the Covid pandemic, revellers are now looking forward to watching the first headliner - former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher who will appear tonight, Friday.
Queues of traffic were reported on the A64 heading towards the Bramham Park site yesterday and road closures are planned for today, Sunday and Monday on the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout where it will be closed to all traffic travelling Eastbound.
Strict Covid rules are in place for every attendee and NHS England have also announced that the Coronavirus vaccine will be made available to all ticket holders who can "pick up a jab as easily as a beer or a burger".
Just like many other festivals and events, Leeds festival will be asking all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 Status before entering the festival by providing either:
Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) or
Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival or
Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).
The weather is expected to stay cool but dry over the weekend and many fans arrived early yesterday in a bid to secure the best camping sites to enjoy headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club leading to lengthy queues of traffic on roads round Bramham Park.
Other popular acts appearing over the bank holiday weekend are Tom Grennan and Gerry Cinnamon, also on stage tomorrow, as well as Stormzy, Mabel, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Sam Fender playing on Saturday.
After being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID pandemic, the festival is back at Bramham Park which has a capacity of 89,999 people.
Organisation for 2021 has had to factor in COVID safety measures as well as extra steps following the drug related death of teenager at the 2019 event.
In relation to Covid testing, Melvyn Benn, managing director of Festival Republic which organises the festival, has said there will be Covid testing machines for the site with a "15 minute result".
If anyone tested positive, transport provisions were in place to take them away from the site or if they were "vulnerable and/or can't return home" there would be an "isolated campsite" for them to stay overnight and he had even had discussions with a local hotel in the hope they may take Covid positive attendees for one night.
He said they are "as close to PCR as can be got".
There are nine stages at Leeds Festival: Main Stage East, Main Stage West, the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, the BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage, The BBC Introducing Stage, The Lock Up, The Pit, the Festival Republic Stage and The Alternative Stage.
Leeds Festival stage times include...
Friday
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Struts
13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna
14:50 – 15:25: KSI
16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan
17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice
19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon
20:10: Biffy Clyro
21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk
13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions
14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep
15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas
16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms
18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud
20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:25: Flawes
12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins
13:25 – 13:55: Niko B
14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew
15:00 – 15:30: L Devine
15:40 – 16:20: Ama
16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon
17:10 – 17:55: Koven
18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe
18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX
19:45 – 22:40: Crucast
Festival Republic Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Blondes
12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue
13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants
14:30 – 15:05: Lyra
15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen
17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx
18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller
19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone
20:05 – 20:40: Bakar
22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red
Saturday
Main Stage East
12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy
13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler
14:50 – 15:20: MoStack
16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna
17:30 – 18:15: Mabel
19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey
21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves
13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts
14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team
15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls
16:45 – 17:25: Aitch
18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender
20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni
12:45 – 13:15: Gracey
13:30 – 14:00: Lowes
14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart
15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb
16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid
16:45 – 17:25: Noizu
17:30 – 18:10: Prospa
18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah
19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla
19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds
21:15 – 22:40: MK
Sunday
Main Stage East
12:30 – 13:00: The Academic
13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life
14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee
16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid
17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi
19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club
21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone
Main Stage West
12:00 – 12:30: The Hara
13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333
14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill
16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai
18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats
20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure
Dance Stage
12:00 – 12:30: Noisy
12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook
13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla
14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman
15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon
15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants
16:50 – 17:30: Chaya
17:35 – 18:15: James Organ
18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard
19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta
20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera
21:30 – 22:40: Solardo