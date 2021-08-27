Latest Leeds Festival guide to stage times and Covid security

Queues of traffic on the A1M heading for Leeds Festival.

Attending the first such major sized music event since the Covid pandemic, revellers are now looking forward to watching the first headliner - former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher who will appear tonight, Friday.

Queues of traffic were reported on the A64 heading towards the Bramham Park site yesterday and road closures are planned for today, Sunday and Monday on the A64 between the Fox and Grapes public house and the A1(M) / A64 roundabout where it will be closed to all traffic travelling Eastbound.

Strict Covid rules are in place for every attendee and NHS England have also announced that the Coronavirus vaccine will be made available to all ticket holders who can "pick up a jab as easily as a beer or a burger".

Just like many other festivals and events, Leeds festival will be asking all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 Status before entering the festival by providing either:

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) or

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival or

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

The weather is expected to stay cool but dry over the weekend and many fans arrived early yesterday in a bid to secure the best camping sites to enjoy headliners Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Two Door Cinema Club leading to lengthy queues of traffic on roads round Bramham Park.

Other popular acts appearing over the bank holiday weekend are Tom Grennan and Gerry Cinnamon, also on stage tomorrow, as well as Stormzy, Mabel, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Sam Fender playing on Saturday.

After being forced to cancel last year due to the COVID pandemic, the festival is back at Bramham Park which has a capacity of 89,999 people.

Organisation for 2021 has had to factor in COVID safety measures as well as extra steps following the drug related death of teenager at the 2019 event.

In relation to Covid testing, Melvyn Benn, managing director of Festival Republic which organises the festival, has said there will be Covid testing machines for the site with a "15 minute result".

If anyone tested positive, transport provisions were in place to take them away from the site or if they were "vulnerable and/or can't return home" there would be an "isolated campsite" for them to stay overnight and he had even had discussions with a local hotel in the hope they may take Covid positive attendees for one night.

He said they are "as close to PCR as can be got".

There are nine stages at Leeds Festival: Main Stage East, Main Stage West, the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage, the BBC Radio 1Xtra Stage, The BBC Introducing Stage, The Lock Up, The Pit, the Festival Republic Stage and The Alternative Stage.

Leeds Festival stage times include...

Friday

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Struts

13:35 – 14:10: The Hunna

14:50 – 15:25: KSI

16:10 – 16:45: Tom Grennan

17:35 – 18:15: Wolf Alice

19:15 – 20:05: Gerry Cinnamon

20:10: Biffy Clyro

21:30 – 22:45: Liam Gallagher

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: Hot Milk

13:00 – 13:30: Russ Millions

14:15 – 14:45: Neck Deep

15:30 – 16:05: Arizona Zervas

16:50 – 17:30: Blossoms

18:20 – 19:10: Yungblud

20:10 – 21:25: Biffy Clyro

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:25: Flawes

12:40 – 13:10: Sam Tompkins

13:25 – 13:55: Niko B

14:15 – 14:45: Bad Boy Chiller Crew

15:00 – 15:30: L Devine

15:40 – 16:20: Ama

16:25 – 17:05: Harriet Jaxxon

17:10 – 17:55: Koven

18:00 – 18:45: Nathan Dawe

18:50 – 19:45: Shy FX

19:45 – 22:40: Crucast

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Blondes

12:50 – 13:20: Lucy Blue

13:40 – 14:10: Sophie and the Giants

14:30 – 15:05: Lyra

15:25 – 16:00: Baby Queen

17:15 – 17:50: Bloxx

18:10 – 18:45: Mae Muller

19:05 – 19:40: Holly Humberstone

20:05 – 20:40: Bakar

22:10 – 23:00: Girl in Red

Saturday

Main Stage East

12:45 – 13:10: Demob Happy

13:40 – 14:20: Inhaler

14:50 – 15:20: MoStack

16:00 – 16:40: Declan McKenna

17:30 – 18:15: Mabel

19:15 – 20:00: AJ Tracey

21:30 – 22:45: Stormzy

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:45: Nothing But Thieves

13:10 – 13:40: The Snuts

14:20 – 14:50: Sports Team

15:20 – 16:00: Sea Girls

16:45 – 17:25: Aitch

18:20 – 19:10: Sam Fender

20:05 – 21:25: Catfish and the Bottlemen

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Kara Marni

12:45 – 13:15: Gracey

13:30 – 14:00: Lowes

14:25 – 14:55: JC Stewart

15:15 – 15:55: Mimi Webb

16:05 – 16:45: 220 Kid

16:45 – 17:25: Noizu

17:30 – 18:10: Prospa

18:15 – 18:55: Franky Wah

19:00 – 19:45: Dom Dolla

19:50 – 20:50: Hybrid Minds

21:15 – 22:40: MK

Sunday

Main Stage East

12:30 – 13:00: The Academic

13:40 – 14:10: Easy Life

14:50 – 15:20: Beabadoobee

16:10 – 16:50: Sigrid

17:40 – 18:20: The Kid Laroi

19:20 – 20:10: Two Door Cinema Club

21:35 – 22:45: Post Malone

Main Stage West

12:00 – 12:30: The Hara

13:05 – 13:35: Fever 333

14:15 – 14:45: I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

15:25 – 16:05: Becky Hill

16:55 – 17:35: Slowthai

18:25 – 19:15: The Wombats

20:15 – 21:30: Disclosure

Dance Stage

12:00 – 12:30: Noisy

12:45 – 13:15: Will Joseph Cook

13:35 – 14:05: KennyHoopla

14:20 – 14:50: Alfie Templeman

15:05 – 15:40: Thomas Headon

15:55 – 16:45: Hannah Wants

16:50 – 17:30: Chaya

17:35 – 18:15: James Organ

18:20 – 19:05: Danny Howard

19:15 – 19:55: Syreeta

20:05 – 21:20: Sonny Fodera