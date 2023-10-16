Last few incredible shows in this year's hit Harrogate Comedy Festival are coming up soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bringing the biggest acts to the town for the 14th year running, organisers Harrogate Theatre has delivered a great line-up of stands-ups featuring comedy royalty, household names and emerging stars.

Highlights have included Frank’s Fund Comedy Gala presenting and starring Harrogate-born comic Maisie Adam to raise funds for Frank’s Fund, the local charity set up in 2019 in memory of Harrogate boy, Frank Ashton who sadly died aged 14 from Ewing’s sarcoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other stars appearing so far in the ‘comedy capital of the north’ have included Bridget Christie, Miriam Margolyes, Jason Byrne, Arthur Smith and Fascinating Aida.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming soon to Harrogate Comedy Festival - Saturday, October 21: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson at Harrogate Convention Centre. (Picture Tony Johnson)

Most Popular

Running to Sunday, October 29, the remaining shows in the festival include three titans of the British comedy scene of recent decades.

Saturday, October 21: An Evening with Adrian Edmondson, Harrogate Convention Centre.

Thursday, October 26: Ross Noble – Jibber Jabber Jamboree, Royal Hall.

Friday, October 27: Jimeoin – The Craic! Royal Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adrian Edmondson show, in particular, is much anticipated.

Born in Bradford, the popular actor, comedian, musician, writer and TV presenter was a key part of the wave of alternative comedy in the early 1980s with starring roles in iconic TV shows including The Young Ones and Bottom, the boisterous hit series which he wrote with his collaborator, the late Rik Mayall.

Edmondson has recently published his life story in the book Berserker! An Autobiography which is published by Macmillan.

Award-winning stand-up comedian and TV presenter Ross Noble is coming to Harrogate Con as part of his current Jibber Jabber Jamboree tour of the UK, his 21st to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimeoin promises an hilarious evening of world-class stand-up with his smash-hit show Jimeoin: The Craic!

Star of The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo and Sunday Night at the Palladium,Jimeoin has entertained audiences across the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia.

For tickets for the remaining shows in Harrogate Comedy Festival 2023, call the box office on 01423 502116, Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.