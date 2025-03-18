Landmark 40th anniversary event for Harrogate's longest-standing musical director

It’s just days until a historic moment for the long-standing musical director of Harrogate Symphony Orchestra’s – his 40th anniversary with the baton.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryan Western first conducted the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in concert in March 1985.

Now, in less than a fortnight’s time, this landmark anniversary will be marked with a concert at the Royal Hall on Saturday, March 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back on four decades of achievement, Bryan Western, who also founded the ever-expanding Nidderdale Community Orchestra in 2010, said: “As Musical Director I have the easy job of rehearsing and bringing the music together.

Bryan Western’s 40th anniversary in charge of Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will be marked with a concert at the Royal Hall on Saturday, March 29. (Picture contributed)

"But, without the wonderful rapport with players that exists, HSO concerts would not be what they are.

"We are also privileged to have such a warm and enthusiastic group of supporters that allows us to relax and enjoy our music making.”

The popular and dynamic Western has chosen a very English programme for the 40th anniversary concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included is Elgar’s overture Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) which paints a lively, colourful picture of Edwardian London and is sometimes likened to Wagner’s overture to the Meistersingers.

The HSO’s Spring Concert will also see cello soloist Lily Dai joining the HSO to play Sir Arthur Bliss’ Cello Concerto.

This is part of a collaboration with the Bliss Society and Bliss Trust to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the composer’s death.

Finally, Vaughan-Williams’ superb Symphony No. 5; remarkably the first time the orchestra have performed a symphony by this titan of 20th Century English music.