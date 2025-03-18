Landmark 40th anniversary event for Harrogate's longest-standing musical director
Bryan Western first conducted the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra in concert in March 1985.
Now, in less than a fortnight’s time, this landmark anniversary will be marked with a concert at the Royal Hall on Saturday, March 29.
Looking back on four decades of achievement, Bryan Western, who also founded the ever-expanding Nidderdale Community Orchestra in 2010, said: “As Musical Director I have the easy job of rehearsing and bringing the music together.
"But, without the wonderful rapport with players that exists, HSO concerts would not be what they are.
"We are also privileged to have such a warm and enthusiastic group of supporters that allows us to relax and enjoy our music making.”
The popular and dynamic Western has chosen a very English programme for the 40th anniversary concert.
Included is Elgar’s overture Cockaigne (‘In London Town’) which paints a lively, colourful picture of Edwardian London and is sometimes likened to Wagner’s overture to the Meistersingers.
The HSO’s Spring Concert will also see cello soloist Lily Dai joining the HSO to play Sir Arthur Bliss’ Cello Concerto.
This is part of a collaboration with the Bliss Society and Bliss Trust to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the composer’s death.
Finally, Vaughan-Williams’ superb Symphony No. 5; remarkably the first time the orchestra have performed a symphony by this titan of 20th Century English music.
For tickets, visit: https://www.harrogateorchestra.org.uk/
