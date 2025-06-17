Korros Ensemble brings something new to chamber music at Harrogate concert
Consisting of Eliza Marshall (flute), Nick Ellis (clarinet) and Camilla Pay (harp), this hugely talented trio, formed in 2001 during their time together at the Royal Academy of Music, bring something new and original to orchestral and chamber music.
Audiences will get the chance to enjoy their unique sound when Korros perform at Christ Church on Saturday, June 28, with a dynamic and eclectic programme that spans a wide range of styles – from Haydn’s elegance and Debussy’s shimmering colours to Saint-Saëns’ dark humour, and de Falla’s fiery rhythms.
Korros Ensemble has performed in chamber music festivals across the UK and internationally and has recorded two albums, the most recent celebrating premiere recordings of works by Elizabeth Poston.
They have also collaborated with Ballet Rambert, performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado with Peter Gabriel and worked on the remakes of several Disney films, including Beauty and the Beast and Snow White.
Speaking ahead of their Harrogate performance, the group said: “We love how personal music is for each of us – we just invite our listeners to let their imagination transport them to where it goes.”
For more about the programme and to buy tickets visit harrogate internationalfestivals.com or call 01423 562 303.