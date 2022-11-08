Knaresborough welcomes back Limehouse Lizzy in tribute to hard rock icons

Limehouse Lizzy will play Knaresborough this Friday.

Presented once again at Frazer Theatre by Frazer Theatre Music, one of the most exciting tribute bands in the world keep the true spirit of rock icon Philip Lynott and his band Thin Lizzy alive and well and dominating stages worldwide.

Still led by Wayne Ellis, the band have also added a tribute to their show devoted to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist, the almost as legendary Gary Moore.

Jailbreak, Bad Reputation, Don't Believe a Word, Parisienne Walkways, Dancing in the Moonlight and The Boys Are Back In Town, all the great songs are there and played to perfection by a band who have been hailed by everyone from the PRS to Billboard.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

