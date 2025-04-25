Knaresborough rock band take seven years for album launch but wait was worth it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Review: KIN-L live at Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough

Harrogate band KIN-L made their debut to Frazer’s Theatre, Knaresborough on Saturday, April 12.

The band was met with an abundance of faces that filled the theatre.

Audience members had travelled from a far as Middleborough, Sheffield and locally for the evenings set.

Superb live show - Knaresborough rock band KIN-L (Robin Van Zelst, Simon Cooper and Ian Barwell) were supported by Genius The Fool at Frazer Theatre. (Picture contributed)

The evening began at 7.30pm with a 40-minute acoustic set of seven stunning songs by fellow local band and supporting act Genius The Fool.

Genius the Fool are a seven-piece original melodic Yorkshire rock band.

Lead vocalist Emma Caplan had the most spectacular vocals.

A powerhouse of ballads followed.

After a short break, main act KIN-L took to the stage.

The band which consists of a trio of talent Robin Van Zelst, Simon Cooper and Ian Barwell.

They made a lasting impression on the audience with the most amazing original songs and accompanying artistic visuals on three television screens strategically scattered on and around the stage.

There was an undercurrent of a psychedelic vibe.

I was fortunate to speak to the band after the event.

With influences that shaped their music – The Beatles – the psychedelic theme made complete sense.

The evening was, in fact, a much-awaited album launch.

They have waited a staggering seven years to release their album

An astounding 11 songs spanned over a 1hr15min set and concluded with a cheeky hit by Harry Styles song As it Was.

The two-evening event was successfully sold out on both the 11th and 12th of April.

Their album ‘Hiding in Plain View’ is available to purchase on Spotify.

