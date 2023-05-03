Knaresborough Players set to revive one of Britain’s most-loved TV sitcoms at Frazer Theatre
Knaresborough Players are set to return to the stage with a new production based on one of Britain’s most-loved TV sitcoms.
Experienced director, Kathryn Leigh, and her cast of veteran actors and talented newcomers are working hard to guarantee audiences will go home with their sides aching from laughter when they unveil The Vicar of Dibley on Wednesday, May 17 at Knaresborough’s Frazer Theatre.
The three series of the show first ran on BBC 1 between 1994 and 2007, and have remained deeply embedded in the public’s affections ever since.
Adapted for the stage from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, all the show’s loveable characters will appear in the stage version: the overbearing David, the pedantic Frank, the hesitant Jim, the libidinous Owen and the sweet innocents Alice and Hugo. And, endlessly attempting to progress the lives of her supremely eccentric parishioners, our heroine Geraldine, the Vicar of Dibley.
The Vicar of Dibley will run at the Frazer Theatre, Knaresborough from Wednesday, May 17 until Saturday, May 20.
Performances will take place at 7.30pm with doors open from 7pm.
There will also be a Saturday matinee performance at 2.30pm with doors open at 2pm.
Tickets including concessions for over 60s and under 16s are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk and in person from The Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough.
The Knaresborough Players were founded in January 1962 and put on their first production, The Happiest Days of Your Life, at Holy Trinity Church Hall that year.