Knaresborough Players return with a wonderfully spooky night out at Frazer Theatre this week
Knaresborough Players are set to present their first dramatic production since the Covid lockdown this week at the town’s Frazer Theatre.
A spooky, but at times funny, thriller written by Peter Colley, I’ll Be Back Before Midnight is being performed at the Frazer Theatre from Wednesday, October 19 to Saturday, October 22 at 7.30pm each night.
The show’s director, Colin Beveridge, said: “There’s no better way to get ready for Halloween than to come and see this show.
"Full of special effects, this has been a technically challenging show but I’m really pleased with the end result and am sure our audiences will be adequately spooked by this tense thriller.
"It’s not all just special effects though, there’s a great story at the heart of the show with plenty of plot twists and there’s still time for the odd comedic moment as well.”
Most Popular
The plot sees Jan (Jemma Bunting) as a young wife recovering from a nervous disorder.
She and her husband, Greg (Jocelyn Cook), rent a remote cabin from George (Colin Beveridge), an odd farmer who delights in telling gruesome ghost stories.
Then Laura (Sian Pearce), Greg’s sister, arrives, and all manner of frightening events occur…
Knaresborough Players enjoyed a successful return to the stage in August with Jubilee Jukebox and are hoping for another hit with I’ll Be Back Before Midnight.
Tickets are available from www.frazertheatre.co.uk
Please note, as a high intensity show containing loud noises and adult themes, the show is not recommended for children under 14.