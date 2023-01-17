Knaresborough Players promise 'feel-good show for whole family' as panto returns for first time after pandemic

Part of the cast of The Snow Queen - the annual family panto presented by the hard-working and talented Knaresborough Players.

After a Covid-enforced absence, interest is high in the town’s the annual family panto presented by the hard-working and talented Knaresborough Players.

Directed by John Pearce, the cast have “poured their heart and souls” into the production’s much-anticipated return for a run of ten shows at Frazer Theatre starting on Thursday, January 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a huge honour to be directing our biggest show of the year, particularly given the huge levels of anticipation after such a long break since our previous panto, Cinderella in 2020,” said Mr Pearce who is director and vice-chairman of the Knaresborough Players

"Having performed in many of these shows myself in the Knaresborough Players, I am well aware of how loved our annual extravaganza is.

Most Popular

"I can promise you that the whole cast and crew have poured their heart and souls into making the biggest and best show possible.”

A modern re-telling of the classic Hans Christian Anderson story, the new panto will see the wicked Snow Queen put an evil plan in motion to conquer Spring, Summer and Autumn and cast the world into eternal Winter, entrapping innocent villager Kai in her icy clutches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running until Saturday, January 28, The Snow Queen features everything you could ask from a great pantomime, say the Players.

“The panto features a cast of weird and wacky characters, from talking animals and vicious robbers to 60’s relics with singing, dancing and plenty of chances for the audience to get involved,” John Pearce said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can’t wait for people to see what we’ve been working on for the last few months.

"It truly is a labour of love, a genuine feel-good show the entire family can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Snow Queen runs at 7pm on Thursday, January 19 to Saturday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 25 to Saturday, January 28.

There will be matinee performances at 2pm on Saturday, January 21, Sunday, January 22 and Saturday, January 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad