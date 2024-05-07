Knaresborough Players preparing to premiere a new whodunnit full of humour and dead bodies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented troupe will be performing Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre in under a fortnight’s time.

This hilarious whodunnit spoof written by Peter Gordon is set in 1939 when storm clouds were gathering over Europe.

Having inherited Bagshot House, Colonel Charles Craddock has converted the property into a hotel for the discerning visitor.

The talented Knaresborough Players will be performing new play Secondary Cause of Death at Frazer Theatre in under a fortnight’s time. (Picture contributed)

Soon Inspector Pratt arrives once again at Bagshot House, bearing grim news for the Colonel.

But that’s just the beginning.

Who is the strange Polish Count?

Is Henrietta really an army captain?

And where does the flamboyant thespian Cardew Longfellow fit into the picture?

When Joan Maple’s sister Cynthia arrives to stage a murder mystery evening, it’s not long before Pratt’s visit turns into a chaotic nightmare as the bodies pile higher than ever.

Running from Wednesday, May 15 to Saturday, May 18 , there will performances of Secondary Cause of Death every evening and a matinee at 2pm on Saturday.

The brand new show is a sequel to Murdered to Death, which was performed by the Knaresborough Players back in 2019 and was a big hit.

The Knaresborough Players have owned the Frazer Theatre for more than 40 years.

They are are a registered charity, and the theatre is run as a not-for-profit community enterprise.