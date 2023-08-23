News you can trust since 1836
Knaresborough outdoors show will showcase Pink Floyd and 50th anniversary of iconic Dark Side of the Moon

It’s less than a month away until the acclaimed Paradox Orchestra make their inaugural appearance in Knaresborough for the first outdoor gig of its kind in the grounds of the beautiful Conyngham Hall.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:35 BST

Promising some of the most classic moments in rock music alongside the River Nidd in Knaresborough to mark the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, The Dark Side of the Moon, this concert by candlelight will feature the 20-strong string orchestra famed for their powerful performances.

The orchestra’s expert musicianship and imaginative arrangements will bring new life to hits including Wish You Were Here, Money, and Comfortably Numb.

The outdoor concert is the first to take place in the grounds close to the River Nidd and promises a festival atmosphere.

Up to 2,000 people are expected on the expansive grounds, where there will be a variety of food and drink vendors.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/50-years-of-pink-floyd-performed-by-candlelight-strings-tickets-651032695317

