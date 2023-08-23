Knaresborough outdoors show will showcase Pink Floyd and 50th anniversary of iconic Dark Side of the Moon

Promising some of the most classic moments in rock music alongside the River Nidd in Knaresborough to mark the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s iconic album, The Dark Side of the Moon, this concert by candlelight will feature the 20-strong string orchestra famed for their powerful performances.

The orchestra’s expert musicianship and imaginative arrangements will bring new life to hits including Wish You Were Here, Money, and Comfortably Numb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outdoor concert is the first to take place in the grounds close to the River Nidd and promises a festival atmosphere.

Up to 2,000 people are expected on the expansive grounds, where there will be a variety of food and drink vendors.