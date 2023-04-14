News you can trust since 1836
Knaresborough Knightmares: Ghost walks launched for charity set to spook those who dare

The Knaresborough Knightmares ghost walks for 2023 have been announced, with tours running between Midsummer's Day and the Christmas season.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST

The tours are conducted by members of the Knaresborough Mummers and have a distinct air of Horrible Histories about them.

The walks feature tales of ghastly ghosts and murky murders, and sometimes involve visits by long-dead locals like Mother Shipton and Guy Fawkes returning from their graves for a brief chat.

The tours have been running for a couple of years, although the Mummers themselves have been performing for almost half a century, having been active in the town since 1974.

Knaresborough Knightmares: Ghost walks launched to raise funds for local charities.
    As with all the Mummers activities, money raised by the ghost walks is all donated to local charities.

    The team have recently handed out over £1500 to worthy causes like St Michael Hospice, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Martin House.

    As well as supporting charities, attendees will hear tales from the darker corners of Knaresborough history, as the guides explore the town's connection with bloodstained characters like Eugene Aram and Hugh de Morville.

    The walks also relate local folklore, with accounts of hauntings and witchcraft passed down through the generations.

    As well as stories with mysterious sights and sounds, participants hear strange details about vampire bumble bees and levitating bedpans.

    The first walk will be held on June 21, followed by a second on Aug 16 (FEVA special), another on Oct 25 (Halloween walk) and a final event on December 20 (Christmas walk).

    Walks cost £5 per adult, £2.50 for under 16s. The walks start at 7pm.

    More details can be found at ticketsource.co.uk/knaresborough-knightmares.

    Related topics:Knaresborough