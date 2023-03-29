Knaresborough Choral Society is set to break with tradition for its Easter concert on April Fool's Day
Knaresborough Choral Society are busy with final preparations for their Easter Concert this Saturday, April 1.
Taking place at St John's Church in Knaresborough at 7:30pm, the talented singers under the stewardship of musical director William Bruce will be presenting Rossini's version of a musical joke, for April Fool's Day.
The piece is called Petite Messe Solennelle, which translates as "A Little Solemn Mass".
While it certainly takes the words of the traditional Latin Mass, they are set to flamboyant opera music, it is neither short nor solemn.
In another break from tradition, the choir will also be accompanied by the choir's new regular pianist David Grealy with internationally-acclaimed accordionist Valerie Barr.
The soloists will include London-based soprano Natalka Pasicznyk, bass Isaac Cooper, Yorkshire-based countertenor Adam Piplica and Welsh tenor Mark Cunningham.
Tickets with concessions for under-18s are available from Art In The Mill in Knaresborough and on the door.