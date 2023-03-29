Knaresborough Choral Society is set to break with tradition for its Easter concert on April Fool's Day

Taking place at St John's Church in Knaresborough at 7:30pm, the talented singers under the stewardship of musical director William Bruce will be presenting Rossini's version of a musical joke, for April Fool's Day.

The piece is called Petite Messe Solennelle, which translates as "A Little Solemn Mass".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it certainly takes the words of the traditional Latin Mass, they are set to flamboyant opera music, it is neither short nor solemn.

In another break from tradition, the choir will also be accompanied by the choir's new regular pianist David Grealy with internationally-acclaimed accordionist Valerie Barr.

Most Popular

The soloists will include London-based soprano Natalka Pasicznyk, bass Isaac Cooper, Yorkshire-based countertenor Adam Piplica and Welsh tenor Mark Cunningham.