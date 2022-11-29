Knaresborough Choral Society gears up for Carols by Candlelight in Harrogate village

Natalka Pasiczynk, a London-based Ukrainian soprano soloist, will be performing for Christmas at Kirkby Overblow.

To take place at All Saints Church in Kirkby Overblow, this charming venue will be filled with beautiful Christmas music on Saturday, December 10 at 7.30pm.

Carols by Candlelight will star Knaresborough Choral Society which will offer a wide range of festive music ranging from Christmas favourites to modern festive music.

The festive concert has been put together by the choir's exciting new conductor, William Bruce who is based in Harrogate.

His current role is Choral Directory for the UK’s leading choral singing provision – The Diocese of Leeds Schools’ Singing Programme

The Ukrainian department of the BBC World Service recently interviewed Natalka to talk about her world as a third generation Ukrainian soprano.

Natalka grew up in a close knit Ukranian community in North London and was always aware of her Ukrainian heritage including its’ rich musical history.

She qualified with a first class degree from the Royal Academy of Music and began to develop her career as a professional soprano from her base in London.

Natalka Pasiczynk’s voice has been described as " truly unique and can touch the heart of any listener".

The concert will also feature accompanist David Grealy, tenor Alexander Kyle and bass Isaac Cooper.

