Knaresborough Choral Society aims to show 'what a wonderful world it is' at forthcoming concert

Music lovers are being invited by Knaresborough Choral Society to celebrate what a wonderful world it is in an evening of beautiful musical and words at King James School in Knaresborough in a few days’ time.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm, Knaresborough Choral Society will present various pieces of music; some well-known others may be new but all celebrating this amazing world that we live in.

Most Popular

The event will support this year’s FEVA programme and the Knaresborough Forest project with its underlying theme of our Right to Roam and our access to the countryside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme includes John Rutter’s well known piece For the beauty of the Earth. which brings love, compassion, mercy, forgiveness, family and the beauty of mother earth.

Knaresborough Choral Society's next concert will take place on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm. (Picture contributed)

By complete contrast there’s also Eric Whittacre’s The Seal Lullaby.

He wrote the music in 2004 in response to a request from a major film studio.

He composed a beautiful story, classic Kipling, dark and rich – perfect for children. The tale begins with the mother seal singing softly to her young pup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s also The World in Union, which is based on Gustav Holst’s very well known Planet music.

The words that the choir will sing were written in 1991 as the theme music for the Rugby Union World Cup.

It was based on the best principles of the game that teaches and inspires us, aiming to motivate us not only for sport but about the need to unite us.

Tickets are available from: https://www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/