Knaresborough Choral Society aims to show 'what a wonderful world it is' at forthcoming concert
Taking place on Saturday, June 28 at 7.30pm, Knaresborough Choral Society will present various pieces of music; some well-known others may be new but all celebrating this amazing world that we live in.
The event will support this year’s FEVA programme and the Knaresborough Forest project with its underlying theme of our Right to Roam and our access to the countryside
The programme includes John Rutter’s well known piece For the beauty of the Earth. which brings love, compassion, mercy, forgiveness, family and the beauty of mother earth.
By complete contrast there’s also Eric Whittacre’s The Seal Lullaby.
He wrote the music in 2004 in response to a request from a major film studio.
He composed a beautiful story, classic Kipling, dark and rich – perfect for children. The tale begins with the mother seal singing softly to her young pup.
There’s also The World in Union, which is based on Gustav Holst’s very well known Planet music.
The words that the choir will sing were written in 1991 as the theme music for the Rugby Union World Cup.
It was based on the best principles of the game that teaches and inspires us, aiming to motivate us not only for sport but about the need to unite us.
Tickets are available from: https://www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com/