News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Knaresborough Castle to host outdoors version of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility

An open air production of Jane Austen’s most timeless novel is to take place in Knaresborough’s most spectacular setting.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

This year marks Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s 24th year of touring UK and Ireland, bringing to life some of literature’s best loved classics in magical outdoor performances that are great fun for all the family.

Next month will see the touring version of Sense and Sensibility arrive at Knaresborough Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Set to take place at Castle Yard, Knaresborough on Friday, August 18 at 7pm, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is inviting audiences to join them in the exciting world of Regency society.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is to present Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle in August 2023. (Picture contributed)Chapterhouse Theatre Company is to present Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle in August 2023. (Picture contributed)
Chapterhouse Theatre Company is to present Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility at Knaresborough Castle in August 2023. (Picture contributed)
Most Popular

    Jane Austen’s much-loved story follows the three Dashwood sisters, members of a wealthy English family of landed gentry, as they deal with circumstances of sudden destitution, fall in love and experience heartbreak for the first time.

    In the magnificent outdoors setting, audiences are also invited to bring a picnic, sit back, relax and enjoy.

    First established in 1999, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is a critically acclaimed theatre company specialising in open air Shakespeare, Classical literature, and family shows.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The company has performed at the UK and Ireland’s most stunning historic venues, working with the likes of The National Trust and English Heritage as well as many cathedrals and stately homes to bring classic stories to life in the perfect setting.

    The new production of Sense and Sensibility has been praised by The Daily Express as “the perfect evening out”.

    Tickets are available from See Tickets on 0871 220 0260 or online at www.seetickets.com

    Related topics:KnaresboroughIrelandShakespeare