This year marks Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s 24th year of touring UK and Ireland, bringing to life some of literature’s best loved classics in magical outdoor performances that are great fun for all the family.

Next month will see the touring version of Sense and Sensibility arrive at Knaresborough Castle.

Set to take place at Castle Yard, Knaresborough on Friday, August 18 at 7pm, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is inviting audiences to join them in the exciting world of Regency society.

Jane Austen’s much-loved story follows the three Dashwood sisters, members of a wealthy English family of landed gentry, as they deal with circumstances of sudden destitution, fall in love and experience heartbreak for the first time.

In the magnificent outdoors setting, audiences are also invited to bring a picnic, sit back, relax and enjoy.

First established in 1999, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is a critically acclaimed theatre company specialising in open air Shakespeare, Classical literature, and family shows.

The company has performed at the UK and Ireland’s most stunning historic venues, working with the likes of The National Trust and English Heritage as well as many cathedrals and stately homes to bring classic stories to life in the perfect setting.

The new production of Sense and Sensibility has been praised by The Daily Express as “the perfect evening out”.