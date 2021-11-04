Knaresborough band Steamtown come up with hot new album in Bad Habits

New album - Bad Habits is by Jeff Whiley and Elli Brodie of Steamtown.

Bad Habits sees Steamtown build on the success of debut album Waiting at the Station which was released in 2017 and saw them win a spot in the Black Deer Festival in Kent the following year.

The brilliantly-written 12-track album, which was launched recently with a show at Major Tom’s Social in Harrogate, was actually recorded prior to the pandemic.

Performed and written by Jeff Whiley (guitar/bass/vocals) and Elli Brodie (banjo/accordion/harmonica/vocals), Bad Habits demonstrates the duo’s mastery of blues-country-folk with subtle but memorable songwriting.

Particularly strong are two tracks already released as singles; The Kids and About It All, and Sad Songs which is also expected to come out on its own.

Living on the same street in Knaresborough, Jeff and Elli first formed Steamtown after hearing each other play in the local folk club.

The duo have been played on BBC Introducing on radio and were feted by Fatea Magazine for what the magazine described as delivering “a mix of traditional and modern folk containing some exceptional storytelling.

“If you like your music with a genuine folk club feel to it and with lyrics that will make you both evaluate life and smile, then this album is for you.”