JLS bring new show The Everybody Says JLS tour to Leeds First Direct Arena

It was an experience of a lifetime for the boys and their fans alike as JLS performed to a total of more than 350,000 people - including four sold-out shows at The O2 in London.When something is so good, who can resist doing it again? The JLS heart will beat again as they head off on a UK and Ireland tour.

The Everybody Says JLS: the Hits Tour comes to Leeds, First Direct Arena on Tuesday November 7.

JLS said: “We couldn't be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour.

"Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS!"Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams, will bring their catalogue of unforgettable hits, stellar vocal talent, eye-catching choreography and sheer charisma to Leeds.

JLS broke through in 2009 in the biggest way imaginable as the instant pop classic Beat Again shot straight to number one, their first of five UK chart-topping smashes which continued with Everybody In Love, the Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna.